Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) Shares Sold by Collier Financial

Collier Financial trimmed its holdings in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Collier Financial owned 0.86% of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIGD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 750.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 78,619 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IIGD opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Profile

The Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (IIGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Investment Grade Defensive index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds of intermediate maturities. IIGD was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

