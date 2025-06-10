BFI Infinity Ltd. Sells 8,000 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

BFI Infinity Ltd. lessened its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,125,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 536.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 115,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 97,130 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 21,303 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 435.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 582,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 473,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SONY shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $160.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

