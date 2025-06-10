Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Cavco Industries worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVCO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $425.23 on Tuesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.08 and a 52-week high of $549.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $481.69 and a 200-day moving average of $491.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.17. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $508.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

