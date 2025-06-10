First National Bank Sioux Falls Boosts Stock Position in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 212.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls owned 0.06% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 244.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 1,510.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MTBA stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.90.

About Simplify MBS ETF

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

