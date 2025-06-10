West Paces Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

West Paces Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. West Paces Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $11,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $758,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

