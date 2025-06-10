Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,743 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.