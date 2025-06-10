West Paces Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 211,168 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000.

Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

