Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Position Boosted by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 578.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,174 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

