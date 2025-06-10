Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 1,137 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 24.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 18.2% in the first quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everest Management Corp. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.86.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $162.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.11. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

