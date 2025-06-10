Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 5,709 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

