Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Invests $242,000 in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $2,880,382.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,824 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,521.52. This represents a 31.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $179,464.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,612.76. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.7%

Ryder System stock opened at $153.11 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.58 and a twelve month high of $171.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.71.

Get Our Latest Report on R

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.