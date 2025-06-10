Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $213.36 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.86.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.