Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,174 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $41,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

