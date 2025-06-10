Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,839 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10,241.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.35. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0921 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.