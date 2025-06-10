Trust Co. of Oklahoma Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 782,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,688,000 after purchasing an additional 31,982 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 69,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC now owns 155,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,497 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%
IJH stock opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
