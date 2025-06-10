Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi Sells 3,299 Shares of Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 3,299 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.82, for a total value of C$167,655.18.
Sebastian Tomas Guridi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 20th, Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 54 shares of Finning International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.93, for a total value of C$2,749.95.
Finning International Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$52.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.65. Finning International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$34.59 and a 1-year high of C$53.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.
About Finning International
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.
