Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi Sells 3,299 Shares of Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 3,299 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.82, for a total value of C$167,655.18.

Sebastian Tomas Guridi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 54 shares of Finning International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.93, for a total value of C$2,749.95.

Finning International Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$52.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.65. Finning International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$34.59 and a 1-year high of C$53.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$49.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$56.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.94.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

