Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Timothy S. Cabral Sells 315 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $91,261.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,460. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $282.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.70 and a 200 day moving average of $230.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.41 and a 1 year high of $291.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

