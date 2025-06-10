Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider John Kingman Acquires 9,061 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider John Kingman acquired 9,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £23,286.77 ($31,558.17).

John Kingman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, John Kingman bought 10,121 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £25,909.76 ($35,112.83).

On Monday, June 2nd, John Kingman purchased 654 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £1,641.54 ($2,224.61).

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 257.90 ($3.50) on Tuesday. Legal & General Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 206.80 ($2.80) and a one year high of GBX 266.20 ($3.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of £15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 240.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 237.08.

Legal & General Group ( LON:LGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Research analysts predict that Legal & General Group Plc will post 24.2376446 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legal & General Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a GBX 15.36 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 267 ($3.62).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

