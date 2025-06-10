Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Purchases $154,000.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Shay Capital Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,967,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,829.88. This represents a 3.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shay Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 30th, Shay Capital Llc bought 90,678 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $111,533.94.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Shay Capital Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00.

On Friday, May 23rd, Shay Capital Llc acquired 44,607 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $37,915.95.

Shares of TLYS opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,871,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 1,357,692 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,279,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 176,478 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 30,273 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLYS shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tilly’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

About Tilly's

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

