Arvest Investments Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Arvest Investments Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,820 shares during the quarter. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.73. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

