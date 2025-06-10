Toth Financial Advisory Corp Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

AGG opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

