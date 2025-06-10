Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov Sells 10,000 Shares

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.66, for a total value of C$106,586.00.
Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 16,667 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total value of C$158,203.16.
- On Friday, April 4th, Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$74,550.00.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7%
Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$12.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$233.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.14 and a beta of 0.25. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.65 and a 52-week high of C$12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 7.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.97.
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.
