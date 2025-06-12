Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,501,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,289,000 after buying an additional 137,751 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $309,991,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,385,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,429,000 after buying an additional 86,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 746,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after buying an additional 98,714 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18,492.7% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after buying an additional 628,381 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of IJS opened at $99.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.51. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.