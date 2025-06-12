Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $930,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average of $67.87. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $71.61.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

