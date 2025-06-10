Dwight A. Merriman Sells 2,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,039,404. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.3%

MDB opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $370.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $365.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.