National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBHC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $21,123,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,450,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,500,000 after purchasing an additional 335,741 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 403,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 191,336 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 2,057.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 190,210 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 141,716 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Bank has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.50.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). National Bank had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

