Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,676,975. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Confluent Stock Performance
NASDAQ CFLT opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.98. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 4.24.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $271.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on CFLT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Confluent from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Confluent from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
