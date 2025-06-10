Brokerages Set Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Target Price at $23.45

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Progyny from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Progyny Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. Progyny has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.28). Progyny had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $324.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Progyny by 530.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 706,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after purchasing an additional 594,140 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $1,124,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Progyny by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

