Analysts Set Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Target Price at $8.10

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Cormark upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,160 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $134,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,841 shares in the company, valued at $797,415.03. The trade was a 14.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 60,551 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $442,022.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,042.60. This represents a 24.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,061 shares of company stock worth $667,775 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 595.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 87,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2,203.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 222,803 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,471,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,084 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2,776.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 861,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 831,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

