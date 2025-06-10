Amirali Talasaz Sells 39,751 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 39,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $1,990,332.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,515,761.63. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amirali Talasaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, Amirali Talasaz sold 77,853 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $3,899,656.77.

On Thursday, June 5th, Amirali Talasaz sold 1,680 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $84,000.00.

On Thursday, May 1st, Amirali Talasaz sold 106,784 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,233,483.84.

Guardant Health Trading Up 3.1%

GH opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.37. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $52.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $82,349,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 100.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,794,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,053,000 after buying an additional 1,403,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $36,438,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,315,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

