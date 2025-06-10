Central Valley Advisors LLC Buys 19,924 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 311,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF makes up 3.7% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Central Valley Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BALT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,971,000. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,313,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,419,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,867,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 767,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after buying an additional 169,004 shares during the period.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BALT stock opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

