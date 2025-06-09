Transmetro Co. Limited (TCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

Transmetro Co. Limited (ASX:TCO – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, May 30th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th.

Transmetro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $25.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of -0.14.

Get Transmetro alerts:

About Transmetro

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Transmetro Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates hotels, inns, serviced apartments, and theme pubs in Australia. It operates hotels under the Metro Hotels name; and apartments under the Metro Apartments. The company serves business and leisure travelers. Transmetro Corporation Limited was founded in 1976 and is based in Ultimo, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Transmetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transmetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.