Transmetro Co. Limited (TCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

Transmetro Co. Limited (ASX:TCO – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, May 30th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th.
Transmetro Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $25.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of -0.14.
About Transmetro
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Transmetro
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Receive News & Ratings for Transmetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transmetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.