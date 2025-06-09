Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $89.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.14. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

