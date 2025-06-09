Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Has $72.37 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,352,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596,750 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $72,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,243,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,218,000 after acquiring an additional 766,225 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,351,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,623,000 after acquiring an additional 76,756 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,137,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,253,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 2,905.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 737,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,544,000 after acquiring an additional 713,140 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF stock opened at $52.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.65 and a 52-week high of $55.06.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

