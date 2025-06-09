RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

RCI Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of RICK stock opened at $41.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88. The stock has a market cap of $366.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $61.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $65.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.93 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.64%. Research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 12.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RICK. Wall Street Zen upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on RICK

About RCI Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.