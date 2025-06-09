Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on September 8th

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0454 per share by the bank on Monday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This is a 1,773.7% increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.0024229.

Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Itaú Unibanco stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,578 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,608 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

