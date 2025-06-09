Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,100.8% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,512.3% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,872,080. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.25.

Broadcom Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $246.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 201.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $265.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.73 and a 200 day moving average of $206.81.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

