Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,334,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,203,669 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,174,000 after buying an additional 13,037,193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,755,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,726,000 after buying an additional 6,434,970 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,086,000 after buying an additional 4,312,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,099,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after buying an additional 2,473,980 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.88 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

