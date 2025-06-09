Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $590,000 Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 66.1% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Redburn Partners set a $188.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $195.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

IQVIA stock opened at $152.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $252.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

