Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 189,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 204,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Persium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $115.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $99.21 and a 52 week high of $125.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

