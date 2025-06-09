Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 21,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,009 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

