Single Point Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $9,268,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in PepsiCo by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $130.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $178.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.75 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

