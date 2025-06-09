Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.12.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $90.18 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

