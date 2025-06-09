Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 5,591 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,686 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oracle from $194.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

NYSE ORCL opened at $174.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $198.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

