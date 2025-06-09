Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $76,712,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $416.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $381.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.16. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.88.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

