iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Lowered by CGC Financial Services LLC

CGC Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,489,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,460,000 after purchasing an additional 299,548 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $180.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.72. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

