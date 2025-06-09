iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lowered by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day moving average is $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

