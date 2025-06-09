UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86,957 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,202,000. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $4,627,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 47,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.0%

TRV opened at $273.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.07. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $277.83. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $9,707,143.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,820,433.62. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.