22,995 Shares in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA) Bought by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf makes up about 0.7% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 593.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,999,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,878,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 682.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,994,000 after purchasing an additional 834,669 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,667,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,394,000 after purchasing an additional 700,745 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 668,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,221,000 after buying an additional 564,591 shares during the last quarter.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PAAA opened at $51.28 on Monday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25.

About Pgim Aaa Clo Etf

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

