Single Point Partners LLC Has $15.92 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Single Point Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,851 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.20 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.68.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

